Mayasabha, starring Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role, has turned out to be a disappointment at the Indian box office. With marketing close to none and a dismal show count, the film was expected to open with negligible numbers. However, with word of mouth coming into play, it was expected to grow to some extent in the coming days. Unfortunately, it has sealed its fate in the opening week, and now it’s in the final stage of its theatrical run.

How much did Mayasabha earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Bollywood psychological thriller concluded its first week at a low score of 78 lakh. On the second Friday, day 8, it went downhill and earned only 1 lakh. Overall, it has earned 79 lakh at the Indian box office, which equals 93 lakh. Considering its poor trend, the film is expected to conclude its theatrical run by its second Monday, adding just a couple of lakhs more to its total.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 78 lakh

Day 8 – 1 lakh

Total – 79 lakh

Where does it stand in front of Tumbbad?

For those who don’t know, Mayasabha marked the return of director Rahi Anil Barve after Tumbbad. Since Tumbbad has gained popularity over the years and made fantastic earnings during the re-release, Barve’s latest release was also expected to find some audience, but it didn’t.

Talking about the original run only, Tumbbad made 13.48 crore net at the Indian box office. If a comparison is made, Mayasabha has made 94% less earnings than Tumbbad. It’s a huge setback for Barve, as his latest release is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 1 crore net. It was made at a budget of less than a crore, and needed a collection of 1 crore net to enter the safe zone. Despite such a low budget, it sadly turned out to be a disappointment.

More about the film

The psychological thriller also stars Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, and Mohammad Samad in key roles. As of now, the film is enjoying a rating of 8 out of 10. On IMDb, it is enjoying a rating of 7.5 out of 10, with a total of 2.3K votes.

