The Raja Saab has emerged as a colossal disappointment despite the benefit of Sankranti holidays. Riding high on Prabhas’ stardom, the film started on a strong note but failed to maintain the momentum. As a result, after a start of close to 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office, it took over 10 days more to score a double century. While this double century won’t change the fate of the film, it has helped Prabhas to make history in Tollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Prabhas has emerged as a big force in Indian cinema post Baahubali. The iconic franchise by SS Rajamouli made him a pan-India star and significantly expanded his reach among the audience. Even in the overseas market, he gained an immense fan following that grew with each film. Such a strong global fan base has made him one of the biggest Indian superstars.

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

Speaking about his latest film, The Raja Saab has earned around 142.08 crore net at the Indian box office so far, which equals 167.65 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 34 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross so far, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at 201.65 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 142.08 crores

India gross – 167.65 crores

Overseas gross – 34 crores

Worldwide gross – 201.65 crores

Prabhas makes history!

With The Raja Saab scoring a double century, Prabhas has made history by becoming the first Tollywood actor to have seven films in the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The list includes Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, and The Raja Saab. He could have had eight films in the list, but Radhe Shyam missed the 200 crore mark and ended its run at 149.46 crore gross.

Prabhas suffers a big setback

The Telugu fantasy horror-comedy entertainer was made on a budget of 400 crores, but managed to earn only 142.08 crore net in 13 days. With a 64.48% deficit, the film has already secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office. For Tollywood, it’s one of the biggest failures in recent times, and for Prabhas, it’s the second major disappointment in the post-Baahubali era after Radhe Shyam.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 7: Less Than 1.5 Crores Away From Becoming Kollywood’s First Hit Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News