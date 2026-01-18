The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has been completely rejected by the audience. Backed by star power, it scored big on opening day, but thereafter it lost momentum and turned out to be a big failure. The picture is similar to 2025 Sankranti, where Ram Charan’s Game Changer followed a similar trend. Even Ram’s film opened big at the Indian box office, but made disappointing earnings in the long run. Now, let’s find out which film is a bigger failure!

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Apart from poor word of mouth, the run of the Prabhas starrer has also been impacted by Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. As per Sacnilk, it earned an estimated 3 crores on its second Saturday, day 9. Overall, it has earned an estimated 136.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 161.36 crore gross.

The Prabhas starrer turns out to be a big flop!

Reportedly, The Raja Saab was made on a budget of 400 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 136.75 crore net so far, resulting in a recovery of 34.19%, and is currently facing a deficit of 65.81%. Considering the film’s slow pace, it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 160 crore net, ending the run with a 60% deficit. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it received a flop verdict.

Game Changer is a bigger failure than The Raja Saab!

Coming to Ram Charan’s Game Changer, the magnum opus was reportedly mounted on a budget of 450 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 131.2 crore net, thus recovering only 29.16% of its budget. The film ended its run with a whopping 70.84% deficit, securing a flop verdict.

If a comparison is made, both The Raja Saab and Game Changer, despite having the benefit of Sankranti holidays, turned out to be epic failures for Tollywood. Both movies, mounted on massive budgets, tanked at the Indian box office despite a strong start. However, in terms of deficits, the Ram Charan starrer is a bigger failure than Prabhas’ horror-comedy film.

