The sequel to 28 Years Later, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s opening-day numbers are in, and despite the positive early reviews, the collection is disappointing. It has earned around one-third of the 2025 hit’s opening day collection and is also poised to land below projections on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s opening day collection

According to Box Office Mojo, The Bone Temple grossed $5.6 million on its opening day in North America. It landed the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings, dethroning Avatar: Fire and Ash from the spot after weeks. The Friday opening-day gross also includes the $2.1 million Thursday preview gross. It ranks among the lowest opening-day totals for comparable horror releases. It is even below The Monkey’s $5.9 million opening day gross.

How does it stack up against its predecessor?

For the unversed, 28 Years Later, released last year, had a stronger opening day than its sequel. The 2025 release collected $14.5 million on its opening day in North America. Meanwhile, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple‘s $5.6 million opening-day gross is just one-third of its predecessor’s. It signals a disappointing opening weekend ahead.

Check out the opening day collections of the 28 Days Later franchise films

28 Years Later – $14.5 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $5.6 million 28 Weeks Later – $3.9 million 28 Days Later – $3.4 million

Poised to underperform on its opening weekend

The Nia DaCosta-helmed zombie horror film was expected to earn more than $20 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. However, its chances of landing above $20 million are diminishing now. According to box office experts, the 28 Years Later sequel is now tracking to earn between $12 million and $17 million on its three-day opening weekend. Made on a reported budget of $63 million, it will have to depend heavily on positive word of mouth after the opening weekend to emerge as a box-office success.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry, was released in North America on January 16.

