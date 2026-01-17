Scream 7, the seventh installment in one of the most popular slasher film franchises, is gearing up for its release next month. The long-range forecast has been revealed, and it signals a strong start but not the best. However, there is still more than a month left before it hits the screens, hence a lot can change till then. But scroll down to see where the film’s long-range forecast places it in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kevin Williamson returns to the franchise after Scream 4. He was a screenwriter for the first, second, and fourth films. However, he has directed the upcoming seventh installment. The film will feature a dynamic cast comprising Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding reprising their roles from previous films, alongside Isabel May, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Long-range projection of Scream 7 on its opening weekend in North America

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, Scream 7 is aiming for an impressive opening weekend at the box office in North America. The report claims the film is projected to earn between $20 million and $40 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It underscores solid pre-release buzz and sustained audience interest in the brand. Films released during the second half of February in a similar genre include Get Out, which grossed $33.3 million on its opening weekend; The Invisible Man, which grossed $28.2 million; and The Monkey, which grossed $14 million.

How does it stack up against the other films’ debut in the franchise?

The crown for the biggest opening weekend collection in the Scream franchise goes to 2023’s Scream VI. For the unversed, the movie collected $44.4 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. With this projected range, the film is in the top 2 for the franchise’s biggest opening weekend.

Check out the opening weekend collections of films in the Scream franchise

Scream VI (2023) – $44.4 million Scream 3 (2000) – $34.7 million Scream 2 (1997) – $32.9 million Scream (2022) – $30.0 million Scream 4 (2011) – $18.6 million Scream (1996) – $6.3 million

What is Scream 7 about?

The story follows Sidney Prescott, who has built a new life in the quiet town of Pine Grove, Indiana—until a new Ghostface killer begins targeting her daughter, Tatum, forcing Sidney to confront her past and end the killings once and for all. Scream 7 will be released on February 27.

