Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have unveiled the official trailer of Scream 7. Based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson, the film is directed by Kevin Williamson. It features Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, McKenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Scream 7 Trailer: A New Ghostface Killer Is In Town

A sequel to Scream VI and the seventh installment of the Scream franchise, the upcoming slasher film marks the return of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and a new Ghostface killer. As seen in the trailer, the killer shows up in a quiet town where Sidney has built a new life. Sidney receives an eerie phone call from a voice that asks, “Hello Sidney, did you miss me?”

The threat rapidly escalates as Ghostface forces Sidney to confront her darkest fears by targeting her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). The latter refuses to be a passive victim and picks up the firearm to face off against the killer. Meanwhile, Sidney, determined to protect her family, faces the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Scream 7: Release Date

Scream 7, produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, is set to release in theaters across the US and India on February 27, 2026.

