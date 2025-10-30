10 Scariest Mazes & Haunted Attractions This Year

Every Halloween, several theme parks, haunted houses, and mazes across the U.S. turn into spooky playgrounds filled with screams, shocks, and spine-chilling surprises. From creepy mazes to scary characters, this year’s horror attractions offer a terrific scare experience. Get ready to explore ten scary attractions that promise an unforgettable night of pure Halloween terror. But beware, they’re not for the faint-hearted, and these attractions can be intense, so only the strong-hearted and medically fit should dare to enter!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Before visiting or booking, please verify dates, schedules, locations, ticket availability, reviews, and other details directly through each attraction’s official website.)

1. 13th Gate Haunted House — Baton Rouge, LA

A massive haunted attraction with 13 terrifying themed areas, combining movie-like sets and live actors to deliver nonstop scares at every turn.

First night of Hell Week at The 13th Gate Haunted House. #HappyHalloween @13thGate pic.twitter.com/PHoqsB8Upg — dreamdisturber 🎭⚜️ (@dreamdisturber) October 26, 2018

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s — Universal Studios Hollywood & Universal Orlando Resort

Survive the night as Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy come to life in this terrifying Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando.

Haunted House Announcement: Five Nights at Freddy’s Get ready for the night watch at the creepy, abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, where nothing is what it seems and possessed animatronics are lurking around every corner. All tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/LTlngZkDKa pic.twitter.com/7W5A5elaaI — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 29, 2025

3. Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions — Ulster Park, NY

Spread across a 65-acre historic farm, this chilling horror attraction combines haunted hayrides, themed houses, and creepy mazes with movie-quality sets inspired by the legend of Sleepy Hollow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions (@headlesshorsemanattractions)

4. Haunted Overload – Lee, New Hampshire

Located in the woods of Lee on the grounds of DeMeritt Hill Farm, this outdoor haunt features towering props, handcrafted sets, and immersive scares through a forest trail that changes each year.

🚨 Halloween thrill in New Hampshire! Head to Haunted Overload in Lee – outdoor haunt in the woods with artistic sets and scary vibes. #Halloween #NewHampshireHaunted pic.twitter.com/kXA3SHJn3W — thehopczar (@thehopczar) October 9, 2025

5. Fallout Haunted House — Universal Studios Florida, Orlando

Set in post-apocalyptic CA, your courage will be tested when you’re confronted by raiders, deal with the dreaded bounty hunter, The Ghoul, and meet Maximus with the Brotherhood of Steel.

u go ghoul pic.twitter.com/JqNlDbEn1K — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) October 14, 2025

6. Cutting Edge Haunted House — Fort Worth, Texas

Set inside a massive 100-year-old meat-packing plant in Fort Worth, Cutting Edge Haunted House delivers a heart-pounding journey filled with terrifying sets and spine-chilling effects, making it one of the biggest and most intense horror mazes in America.

Come see your girl tonight at cutting edge haunted house I’ll be in the doctor room pic.twitter.com/UPypJhmnP8 — CAROL (@itscaroldubstep) October 27, 2023

7. Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse — Universal Studios Hollywood, CA

Step aboard the Terror Tram, where Blumhouse’s most chilling villains await, including M3GAN, The Grabber, The Purge killers, The Blissfield Butcher, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disway80 (@disway80)

8. Erebus Haunted Attraction — Pontiac, Michigan

One of the world’s largest walk-through haunted houses, Erebus traps you in a four-story labyrinth of shifting walls, animatronic monsters, and interactive horror scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erebus Haunted House (@erebushaunt)

9. Bennett’s Curse Haunted House – Dundalk, MD

A sprawling, multi-themed haunted attraction packed with gothic monsters, cinematic sets, and maze-like corridors that deliver nonstop scares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennett’s Curse Haunted House (@bennettscurse)

10. Terror in the Corn — Erie, Colorado

Set inside a sprawling cornfield and ghost town, this mile-long maze combines outdoor horror, jump scares, and cinematic storytelling. Beware, you can actually lose your way before finding the exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terror in the Corn (@terrorinthecornco)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Exploring The Spookiest Haunted Mansions In America Ahead Of Halloween

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News