Halloween is not just about costumes, candy, or spooky decorations. Music plays a crucial role in these spooky celebrations! The right music sets the perfect eerie mood for a Halloween-themed party and also plays a strong role in reliving the nostalgic chills or transporting you into the world of ghosts and ghouls.

From spooky rock music to eerie pop playlists, some Halloween songs have become seasonal staples that return every October. Here we have listed some tracks that dominate playlists during the Halloween season every year.

1. Michael Jackson – Thriller (1982)

Release Date : January 23, 1984 (U.S. single)

: January 23, 1984 (U.S. single) Singer : Michael Jackson

: Michael Jackson Album : Thriller (1982)

: Thriller (1982) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

The song that has topped the Halloween charts over the past few decades is Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The pop star offered a groovy tune that became the global Halloween anthem for his vast fan following. The music video went viral upon its release, featuring dancing zombies, werewolves, and an eerie monologue by Vincent Price. Every year, the fans of the King of Pop recreate his iconic dance moves, maintaining the timeless tradition.

2. Bobby “Boris” Pickett – Monster Mash

Release Date : August 25, 1962

: August 25, 1962 Singer : Bobby “Boris” Pickett

: Bobby “Boris” Pickett Album : The Original Monster Mash (1962)

: The Original Monster Mash (1962) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

The song that provides the perfect combination of quirk and Halloween nostalgia is Monster Mash by singer Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett. The song was released in 1962; however, it has retained its relevance to date, thanks to its Frankenstein-inspired lyrics and eerie sound effects. The song captures the playful spirit of the classic monster-themed films. The mashup remains one of the most frequently played songs on Halloween, even after six decades.

3. Rockwell – Somebody’s Watching Me

Release Date : December 27, 1983

: December 27, 1983 Singer : Rockwell

: Rockwell Album : Somebody’s Watching Me (1984)

: Somebody’s Watching Me (1984) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

If there is one Halloween song for which you need not look up the lyrics, it has to be Rockwell’s famous hit Somebody’s Watching Me. The song was released more than three decades ago; however, it remains a fan favorite for evoking apt Halloween paranoia. The song comprises vocals from Michael and Jermaine Jackson, which gives it a haunting pop sound. The synth beats, eerie lyrics, and creepy theme make it an unsettling yet perfect choice for a spooky party mix.

4. The Cranberries – Zombie

Release Date : September 19, 1994

: September 19, 1994 Singer : The Cranberries

: The Cranberries Album : No Need to Argue (1994)

: No Need to Argue (1994) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

The Cranberries created the grunge-rock soundtrack Zombie in 1994. The song was initially not designed for the Halloween theme; however, its haunting vocals and thunderous tone made it a perfect addition to the eerie music genre. The chilling energy and raw emotions of the song make it resonate deeply with the listeners. The darkness and depth of the track are beyond the typical party songs, which has made it one of the Halloween classics.

5. AC/DC – Highway to Hell

Release Date : July 27, 1979

: July 27, 1979 Singer : AC/DC

: AC/DC Album : Highway to Hell (1979)

: Highway to Hell (1979) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

Want to enjoy some fun rock music this Halloween season? Then Highway to Hell is your go-to track. Wear your dancing shoes to show your moves with devilishly energetic and fun rock music by AC/DC. The track exudes rebellious energy with a bold, electrifying, and loud tone that complements the Halloween theme perfectly. The headbanging guitar tunes and the edgy lyrics of the song have made it a Halloween chartbuster and an OG party track for more than four decades.

6. Marilyn Manson – This Is Halloween

Release Date : 2006

: 2006 Singer : Marilyn Manson

: Marilyn Manson Album : Nightmare Revisited (2006)

: Nightmare Revisited (2006) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

The song This Is Halloween was created by Danny Elfman in 1993 as the opening track for the film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Years later, Marilyn Manson recorded a cover version of the eerie Halloween-themed soundtrack for the Nightmare Before Christmas Special Edition. The version was released under the album name Nightmare

Revisited in 2006. It is a dark yet glamorous version of the song with a gothic twist. It immediately caught the attention of music lovers due to its engaging video, eerie vibe, and the right amount of edginess for the Halloween mood.

7. Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters

Release Date : June 8, 1984

: June 8, 1984 Singer : Ray Parker Jr.

: Ray Parker Jr. Album : Ghostbusters: Original Soundtrack Album (1984)

: Ghostbusters: Original Soundtrack Album (1984) Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music

We grew up watching the intriguing and spooky Ghostbusters movies, and their theme song is still on our minds. The funky theme song, written by Ray Parker Jr. in 1984, became a Halloween party must-have in the ’80s and ’90s. The song became popular for its upbeat tempo and mix of spooky and entertaining elements.

These energetic and edgy soundtracks prove that music is the core of any Halloween celebration, as it sets the perfect eerie mood. It perfectly blends the spooky mood with nostalgia, fear, and lots of fun. These songs ensure that the chills and thrills of Halloween return every October. While songs like Ghostbusters and Monster Mash will never fade, some relatively new tracks can join the list, including Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, The Weeknd’s In The Night, Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire, and more!

