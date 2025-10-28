Brad Pitt is stepping back into the role that earned him an Oscar. He returns as stuntman Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s upcoming film The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a darker sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The story apparently picks up eight years after the events of the first film, following Cliff’s life beyond the fading glamour of 1960s Los Angeles.

According to the latest reports, Netflix is preparing a wide theatrical release for the film in the summer of 2026, aiming to avoid a clash with Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia, scheduled for release in November.

Netflix Planning Big Theatrical Release For The Adventures Of Cliff Booth

The project is part of Netflix’s plan to strengthen its presence in theaters, following years of tension with major chains like AMC. The two sides now appear to be finding common ground. AMC recently agreed to screen Netflix titles such as KPop Demon Hunters and the finale of Stranger Things, per Variety. Earlier this year, Netflix also gave limited theatrical runs to A House of Dynamite and Frankenstein, even without AMC’s involvement.

The streaming giant usually gives its Oscar hopefuls brief theatrical windows before making them available online, but this one may get a more traditional rollout. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood earned $392 million worldwide on a $90 million budget and received 10 Oscar nominations, making it one of Tarantino’s biggest hits. This sequel, however, faces a different kind of challenge, with an estimated budget of $200 million.

David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth hits theaters Summer 2026. Written by Quentin Tarantino. Starring Brad Pitt. Netflix is reportedly planning a major theatrical rollout. pic.twitter.com/zLokCZ1ElV — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 27, 2025

A Star-Studded Cast Joins Brad Pitt In The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel

Even though the plot is under wraps, the cast brings together an impressive lineup alongside Brad Pitt, including Timothy Olyphant, Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, J.E. Burton, and Scott Caan. The first film had Pitt and DiCaprio sharing the spotlight, with Margot Robbie portraying Sharon Tate and a number of young actors playing the Manson Family members.

With a proven character, a high-profile creative team, and a major studio partnership behind it, The Adventures of Cliff Booth aims to be one of Netflix’s biggest theatrical releases yet.

