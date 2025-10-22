The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth and supposedly final installment in the Conjuring film series, is in its seventh week in theaters and has grossed $482.2 million worldwide so far. Given its digital availability and competition from recent theatrical releases, it looks unlikely to cross the $500 million mark during its ongoing run. That said, Last Rites has already broken several box office records.

Advertisement

First, it became the eleventh highest-grossing film overall and the top-grossing horror movie of 2025. It also outgrossed It: Chapter Two to become the second-highest-grossing horror film of all time, trailing only behind Andy Muschietti’s 2017 supernatural hit, It. And now, after surpassing the lifetime earnings of several major films, Last Rites is now closing in on the 2005 action-comedy blockbuster Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Here’s how much the latest Conjuring entry needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $175.6 million

International: $306.6 million

Worldwide: $482.2 million

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Box Office Summary

North America: $186.3 million

International: $300.9 million

Worldwide: $487.2 million

Based on these figures, Last Rites is currently behind the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie film by roughly $5 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current pace and recent digital release, the blockbuster horror film still stands a fair chance of surpassing Mr. & Mrs. Smith before the end of its theatrical run. Until then, the final verdict remains to be seen.

Which Film Delivered A Higher Earnings-to-Budget Ratio

While it remains to be seen whether The Conjuring: Last Rites will ultimately outgross Mr. & Mrs. Smith in global earnings, it’s clear which film has delivered a higher return relative to its budget so far.

Made on an estimated production budget of $55 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently stands at $482.2 million worldwide. In comparison, Mr. & Mrs. Smith was produced on a significantly higher budget of $110 million and grossed $487.2 million globally.

This means that Last Rites earned approximately 8.8 times its production cost, whereas Mr. & Mrs. Smith generated around 4.4 times its budget. So, The Conjuring: Last Rites boasts a far stronger earnings-to-budget ratio.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Overseas Box Office: Debuts At #1 In UK-Ireland, Outshines Black Phone 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News