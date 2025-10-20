With films like Sinners, 28 Years Later, and Final Destination: Bloodlines, 2025 has been a stellar year for horror. Leading the box office is the latest Conjuring installment – The Conjuring: Last Rites. With a current global haul of $482 million, it’s not only the highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 but also ranks as the second-highest-grossing horror film of all time (The Numbers).

Having recently surpassed several popular hits, including Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Venom: The Last Dance (2024), Home Alone (1990), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), the blockbuster horror movie now needs to earn just around $300K globally to overtake its next box office target – Steven Spielberg’s epic war film, Saving Private Ryan (1998).

Once it hits this milestone, Last Rites will set its sights on surpassing Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, the third installment in the original Star Wars trilogy. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to outgross the iconic 1983 sci-fi blockbuster at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Return of the Jedi – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $175.4 million

International: $306.6 million

Worldwide: $482 million

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $316.6 million

International: $165.9 million

Worldwide: $482.5 million

Based on the above figures, Last Rites is currently behind Return of the Jedi’s lifetime gross by roughly $500K. Given its current momentum, it’s only a matter of time before the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led supernatural horror outgrosses the sci-fi film globally.

Can The Conjuring: Last Rites Cross $500 Million?

With a current worldwide total of $482 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites needs roughly $18 million more to surpass the coveted $500 million mark. After a fantastic global box office run, the film’s momentum has naturally slowed. Additionally, with competition from recent theatrical releases and its digital availability, Last Rites would need a major box office push to reach this milestone. As of now, it seems unlikely, but the final verdict will be revealed soon.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

