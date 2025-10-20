Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed action-thriller One Battle After Another is now in its fourth week in theatres and has achieved another major box office milestone. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has just crossed the $100 million mark internationally and, combined with its $61.9 million domestic haul, it has grossed $162.5 million worldwide.

After surpassing several popular 2025 releases, including Freakier Friday, 28 Years Later, and Ballerina, One Battle After Another now ranks among the year’s top 20 highest-grossing titles (Box Office Mojo).

It has also overtaken the lifetime global earnings of Quentin Tarantino’s 2015 Western mystery thriller The Hateful Eight and Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 Western actioner The Magnificent Seven, starring Denzel Washington. Let’s see how the three films stack up at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Hateful Eight vs. The Magnificent Seven – Box Office Comparison

One Battle After Another has earned $162.5 million worldwide. In comparison, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight grossed $155.8 million worldwide, while Antoine Fuqua’s star-studded Western The Magnificent Seven earned $162.4 million globally. With these numbers, One Battle After Another has now surpassed both Western dramas, outperforming The Hateful Eight by around $6.7 million and edging past The Magnificent Seven by approximately $100K at the worldwide box office.

Can One Battle After Another Cross $200 Million?

With a current worldwide total of $162.5 million, the film needs another $37.5 million to surpass the coveted $200 million mark globally. If it continues its steady box office momentum, and with no digital release date announced yet, One Battle After Another is well on track to achieve this milestone before wrapping up its theatrical run. The final verdict, however, will become clear in the coming weeks.

One Battle After Another – Plot & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $61.9 million

International: $100.6 million

Worldwide: $162.5 million

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

