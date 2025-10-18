Leonardo DiCaprio’s new political thriller, One Battle After Another, has edged past one of the most praised films in history at the domestic box office as it nears the $150 million mark worldwide. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film’s journey has been slow, with strong critical and audience approval not fully translating into commercial success.

One Battle After Another Box Office Performance

Advertisement

The movie, released almost a month ago, continues to play in over 3,000 theaters across North America, pulling in around $60 million domestically and $90 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo. The massive budget of $135-$170 million, however, has become the biggest hurdle for the movie.

It is estimated that Warner Bros. may face a loss of nearly $100 million, making it one of the more high-profile underperformers of the year despite the glowing reviews. The domestic earnings have not fallen sharply, but the overall momentum has not been strong enough to cover the production and marketing costs tied to such a large-scale project.

One Battle After Another Surpasses Parasite’s Domestic Haul

Despite its slow commercial journey, One Battle After Another recently surpassed Bong Joon Ho’s 99% Rotten Tomatoes rated thriller movie, Parasite, in domestic earnings. Parasite, a film that reshaped global cinema after its 2019 Oscar triumph, earned about $53.8 million in North America and $262.5 million worldwide.

Anderson’s film has outperformed it domestically but remains far behind in international markets. Based on the current trend, One Battle After Another is expected to close its global run somewhere between $200 million and $220 million, a modest outcome for a film of its scale and ambition.

Parasite, on the other hand, made history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars and also took home awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Star Power & Critical Acclaim Not Enough To Boost One Battle After Another’s Earnings

One Battle After Another features a powerful cast of Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Benicio Del Toro alongside DiCaprio. It has impressed critics with performances that are already being viewed as strong Oscar contenders. However, its reputation as a critical darling has done little to bring more people to theatres, and the box office figures reflect a noticeable gap between critical success and audience turnout.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic – $57.9 million

International – $90 million

Worldwide – $147.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Caught Stealing Worldwide Box Office: Did Austin Butler’s Crime Thriller Actually Turn A Profit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News