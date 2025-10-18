Following its theatrical release on August 29, 2025, Austin Butler’s crime thriller Caught Stealing earned widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film holds an impressive 84% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7/10 rating on IMDb. But the real question remains: did this critical acclaim translate into strong box office returns? In other words, did Caught Stealing turn a profit at the box office? Read on to find out.

Caught Stealing – Box Office Earnings

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the film has performed at the global box office:

Caught Stealing Box Office Summary

North America: $19 million

International: $12.9 million

Worldwide: $31.9 million

Caught Stealing – Budget & Profit

As you can see above, Caught Stealing grossed around $31.9 million worldwide. According to Collider, the film was made on a budget of $40 million. This means that it needed to earn roughly $100 million to break even before turning a profit, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Based on these numbers, the film has not made a profit during its original theatrical run.

How Caught Stealing Compares To Elvis

Before Caught Stealing, Austin Butler starred in Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama Elvis, which cemented his reputation as a powerhouse performer. His transformative portrayal of the legendary singer earned widespread critical acclaim. Here’s how Elvis performed at the box office.

Elvis – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $151 million

International: $137.6 million

Worldwide: $288.6 million

As the numbers show, Elvis grossed $288.6 million globally, compared to Caught Stealing’s modest $31.9 million. So, Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster outperformed Austin Butler’s latest theatrical release by a significant margin in terms of global earnings.

More About Caught Stealing

Based on Charlie Huston’s 2004 novel and set in 1990s New York City, the crime thriller tells the story of Hank Thompson (played by Austin Butler), a washed-out baseball player who now works as a bartender. His life suddenly takes a drastic turn when his neighbor asks him to watch his cat. What looks like a harmless favor quickly pulls Hank into a dangerous mess involving mobsters, corrupt cops, and violent criminals. To survive, he must fight his way through the city’s dark and deadly underworld.

Caught Stealing – Official Trailer

