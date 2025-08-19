The story of Joan of Arc is set to receive a new cinematic adaptation by Baz Luhrmann, the iconic director best known for his work on The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge, and 2022’s Elvis biopic. And Deadline has revealed the actress set to star as the iconic French saint and warrior: Isla Johnston.

Luhrmann has co-written the script for the Joan of Arc film alongside playwright Ava Pickett, who’s best known for her work on Hulu’s The Great. As for Isla Johnston, she’s best known for her role in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, where she portrayed the nine-year old version of lead character Beth Harmon.

Isla Johnston Has Starred In Queen’s Gambit And Invasion

Baz Luhrmann was reportedly seeking a young, relatively new actress to take on the lead role of Joan of Arc, and Isla Johnston has emerged as a fitting choice. She is best known for portraying the young Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit and Lucy Spencer in Apple TV+’s Invasion. More recently, Isla played the younger version of Ursula in BBC’s Life After Life, with the adult character portrayed by Thomasin McKenzie.

Isla Johnston’s upcoming role as Joan of Arc is poised to be her first major lead in a feature film, marking a pivotal milestone in her acting career. With Baz Luhrmann at the helm and the enduring cultural significance of Joan of Arc, the biopic is expected to draw considerable attention. Isla has yet to share any public comments about her casting, but more information about the project is expected to emerge over time.

Joan Of Arc Has Been Adapted Multiple Times

Joan of Arc has remained a significant figure in popular culture for centuries, particularly due to her legendary status in France. Her story has been retold in films like the 1948 historical drama starring Ingrid Bergman and 1999’s The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc with Milla Jovovich. She has also appeared in the Fate franchise, notably in Fate/apocrypha, where she is summoned as a Heroic Spirit in the role of a “Ruler” for the Greater Grail War, becoming entangled in Shirou Kotomine’s schemes.

Joan of Arc’s legacy is defined by female empowerment and defiance, as her leadership helped France achieve key victories against England, inspiring followers with claims of divine visions. Captured by the English and condemned as a heretic, she was executed by burning at the stake, a tragic end that cemented her status as a martyr and ensured her story continues to resonate through history.

