Neon’s latest limited release, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, is lining up to outgross Margot Robbie’s post-Barbie setback of 2025 in North America. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the concert film on Elvis Presley launched in IMAX across 325 theaters in the region. A wider North America rollout is still ahead, yet the early numbers already signal a solid start for a film produced on a controlled scale.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $10 million budget, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert has collected $6.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. North America accounts for $4.3 million of that figure, while international markets have delivered $2 million. Since its February 20 debut, the film has stayed among the top 10 performing titles in North America, holding its ground against bigger studio releases.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert Box Office Summary

North America – $4.3 million

International – $2 million

Worldwide – $6.3 million

The film’s opening weekend delivered $3.2 million, supported by a per-screen average of $9.89K across 325 theaters. It secured the 7th position on the weekend charts, a notable placement for a limited IMAX engagement.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert Break-Even Analysis

Financially, around $25 million in total earnings would be needed for the film to break even. Reaching that mark will depend on how strongly it performs once the widespread North America release begins. Current trends indicate room for growth, especially with music-driven titles often gaining traction over time.

Comparison With Margot Robbie Starrer A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Comparison with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey places EPiC in an interesting position. Margot Robbie’s film carried a $45 million budget but ended its run with $22.3 million worldwide, including $6.6 million from North America. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert stands only $2.3 million away from matching that domestic figure and is expected to close the gap in the coming days.

The shortfall marked a difficult chapter for Margot Robbie following her billion-dollar success with Barbie. Recovery came later with Wuthering Heights, which became the first major hit of the year. Meanwhile, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert continues its climb, aiming to convert its controlled launch into a profitable run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

