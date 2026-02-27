Primate, Johannes Roberts’ critically acclaimed survival horror film, hit theaters on January 9, 2026. The movie earned mostly positive feedback from both critics and audiences and currently holds a strong 78% critics’ score and 71% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, despite the encouraging feedback, the film hasn’t been able to cross the $50 million mark at the global box office. With a current worldwide haul of around $41.3 million, it presently ranks as the 10th highest-grossing release and the fifth highest-grossing horror title of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

With newer releases such as Wuthering Heights, GOAT, and the recently released Scream 7 expected to dominate theaters in the coming days, Primate’s global total is unlikely to see a significant change. This brings us to the key question: despite being a relatively low-budget and low-risk venture, has Primate managed to cross its estimated break-even point at the box office? Let’s break down the film’s estimated budget and worldwide earnings to find out.

Primate – Budget & Box Office Earnings

Here’s what Primate has earned so far at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Primate – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.6 million

International: $15.7 million

Worldwide: $41.3 million

Budget & Break-Even Analysis

According to Variety, Primate was produced on an estimated production budget of $21 million. While the film has already surpassed its reported production cost at the worldwide box office, theatrical profitability is usually measured using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. Based on that benchmark and the above numbers, the creature horror title would need to earn approximately $52.5 million globally to reach its box office break-even point.

With its current worldwide total standing at $41.3 million, Primate still falls short by roughly $11.2 million. Given the present stage of its theatrical run, reaching that threshold now appears to be unlikely. The film’s final box office verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Primate: Plot & Storyline

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Official Trailer

