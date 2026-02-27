Sony’s latest animated feature, GOAT, is heading into its third week in theaters with strong momentum, backed by rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The positive reception is clearly reflected in its box office performance. After already crossing the $50 million domestic milestone, the film is now closing in on the $50 million mark internationally.

The movie opened with $27.2 million domestically and added another $16.9 million over the February 20-22 weekend, representing a 38% drop from the opening frame. It further collected $3 million between Monday and Wednesday, pushing its total North American haul to $61.2 million.

GOAT Screen Count Reduction & Worldwide Earnings

Previously playing in 3,863 U.S. theaters, GOAT will now see its screen count reduced to 3,707 from today. Additionally, with the arrival of a major franchise entry like Scream 7, the animated sports comedy could face some pressure on both weekday holds and upcoming weekend earnings.

With a current worldwide total of $105.2 million, GOAT ranks as the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, trailing only Emerald Fennell’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights ($167.2 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart.

As the film continues its theatrical run, GOAT is now just inches away from surpassing the global earnings of Ryan Gosling’s Oscar-winning Neil Armstrong biopic First Man (2018). Here’s how much more the animated film needs to earn worldwide to overtake it.

GOAT vs. First Man – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up against the Ryan Gosling starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $61.2 million

International: $44 million

Worldwide: $105.2 million

First Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $44.9 million

International: $60.8 million

Worldwide: $105.7 million

The worldwide gap between the two films is now very thin, with GOAT trailing First Man by just $0.5 million in global earnings. Interestingly, the animated title has already outperformed the Neil Armstrong biopic domestically by a wide margin. However, it still lags behind in overseas earnings by roughly $16.8 million, where First Man posted significantly stronger numbers.

Given its ongoing theatrical run, GOAT appears well-positioned to overtake First Man worldwide. In fact, depending on when you’re reading this, the animated sports comedy may have already raced past the critically acclaimed biographical drama in that respect.

More About GOAT – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

