Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary is gearing up for its big-screen debut on March 20, 2026. Early industry projections indicate that the Amazon MGM venture could open strong domestically, with estimates in the $60-70 million range. If the film hits that mark, it may become the first $50 million+ opener of 2026.

While the final box office outcome remains to be seen, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed film is already generating strong buzz as early reviews pour in. Here’s what viewers (members of the film press) are saying about the big-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s Hugo Award-winning 2021 novel of the same name.

Project Hail Mary – Early Reactions

Drew Taylor, a senior writer at The Wrap, gave the film a highly positive review. He said the film is “profoundly moving” and “insanely entertaining.” He added that, having read Andy Weir’s novel, fans of the book won’t be disappointed.

#ProjectHailMary is profound and profoundly moving, an absolute masterpiece of hope and humanity. It’s also insanely entertaining – funny, thrilling, surprising and hopeful. As cheesy as it is to say “we need this movie right now,” well, we do. And I’m so thankful it’s here. 🪐🌎 pic.twitter.com/OOYgMXkCJE — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 25, 2026

Tomatometer-certified critic Anthony Gagliardi also praised the film, calling it a “thrilling masterpiece” with terrific performances and stunning visuals.

“Lord and Miller craft a BREATHTAKING SPACE EPIC filled with heart, emotion, and connection. Powered by phenomenal performances, extraordinary visuals, and scene-stealing Rocky. IMAX never looked so good. An unforgettable cinematic experience,” he added.

#ProjectHailMary is a THRILLING MASTERPIECE. Lord and Miller craft a BREATHTAKING SPACE EPIC filled with heart, emotion, and connection. Powered by phenomenal performances, extraordinary visuals, and scene-stealing Rocky. @IMAX never looked so good. An unforgettable cinematic… pic.twitter.com/7LwEHnwC2L — Anthony Gagliardi (@AJGaliardi) February 25, 2026

Another critic opined that Project Hail Mary is a visually immersive sci-fi masterpiece that blends Ridley Scott’s The Martian and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. He further called it an absolute must-watch.

#ProjectHailMary is a visually immersive sci-fi masterpiece! 🌌

• Blends The Martian x Interstellar

• Uplifting story of humanity’s preservation

• Raw, impeccable performance by Ryan Gosling

Lord & Miller crafted a harsh, precise, absolute must-watch. @projecthailmary pic.twitter.com/Fdb5AkT2a3 — Samuel Leggett Jr #TeamJVS (@SuperSel0320) February 25, 2026

Industry observer Joseph Deckelmeier remarked, “Just saw #ProjectHailMary & I can’t stop thinking about it. Fastest 2h30m I’ve spent in a theater, completely locked in start to finish. For a movie about a rock alien, it’s deeply human, emotional, & packed with universal themes. Absolutely incredible.”

Just saw #ProjectHailMary & I can’t stop thinking about it. Fastest 2h30m I’ve spent in a theater, completely locked in start to finish. For a movie about a rock alien, it’s deeply human, emotional, & packed with universal themes. Absolutely incredible. See it in IMAX. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/Gz6VatZlSa — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) February 25, 2026

Meanwhile, another early viewer said that the film is faithful to Andy Weir’s source material and praised Ryan Gosling, who is perfectly cast as the protagonist Ryland Grace.

#ProjectHailMary is my fave standalone book of all time.

This movie needed to be perfect. I’m giddy to say: This movie faithfully & brilliantly adapts the book. I loved everything about it! Gosling is SO perfect as Ryland Grace. I laughed, cried, laugh-cried the whole time! pic.twitter.com/dikasWFBmU — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) February 25, 2026

An editor/writer from Slash Film went even further, calling it “easily one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century.”

#ProjectHailMary is truly magical, magnificent, and easily one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century. Full of hope, heart, and humor, it’s a beautiful story that rests squarely on Ryan Gosling’s shoulders, and he delivers on every level. See it in theaters with a crowd! pic.twitter.com/8WQVlZp8Ye — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) February 25, 2026

Another early reviewer thought that the film is more of a buddy comedy than a space epic, also hinting at an alien character he cared about a lot. Although he enjoyed watching Project Hail Mary, he still prefers Ridley Scott and Matt Damon’s The Martian for a Peter Weir adaptation.

I was shocked with how much I cared about an alien in PROJECT HAIL MARY. Surprisingly emotional. It’s more buddy comedy than space epic. Ryan Gosling might be the best blockbuster actor right now. For Weir adaptations, I prefer The Martian, but #ProjectHailMary was fun. pic.twitter.com/wNnVrllOfG — Dan Girolamo (@danny_giro) February 25, 2026

Bottom Line

Based on early reactions, Project Hail Mary appears to have serious blockbuster potential. Initial feedback suggests that the epic thriller is one of the best sci-fi films in recent times, with immense praise for its breathtaking visuals, Ryan Gosling’s performance, and cinematography, among other aspects of filmmaking.

Overall, the early reviews that we have checked on X seem overwhelmingly positive. That being said, it remains to be seen whether the audience shares the critics’ views. The verdict will be out next month.

Project Hail Mary Plot

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he remembers that he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

