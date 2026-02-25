On the verge of completing four weeks in theaters, veteran filmmaker Sam Raimi’s survival horror film Send Help debuted with a solid $19.1 million domestically. During the Feb 20-22 weekend, the film added $4.4 million, followed by another $0.4 million on Monday. This has taken its current domestic total to $55.8 million.

Paired with a $27.5 million overseas haul, its worldwide gross now stands at $83.3 million, leaving it approximately $16.7 million shy of the $100 million milestone. As of now, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual global chart.

How Far Is Send Help From Break-Even?

With a reported production budget of $40 million, Send Help needs to reach roughly $100 million worldwide to hit its estimated box office break-even point, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. At present, the film must generate an additional $16.7 million to achieve that key benchmark. If it maintains good momentum over the next two to three weeks, the Sam Raimi directorial appears well-positioned to cross that figure.

As its ongoing theatrical run continues, Send Help is also closing in on another important milestone: surpassing the worldwide earnings of David Fincher’s star-studded serial killer classic Zodiac (2007), which featured Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. Here’s how much more the survival thriller needs to earn globally to outgross David Fincher’s acclaimed crime thriller.

Send Help vs. Zodiac – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and worldwide box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $55.8 million

International: $27.5 million

Worldwide: $83.3 million

Zodiac – Box Office Summary

North America: $33.1 million

International: $51.7 million

Worldwide: $84.8 million

While Send Help has already outperformed Zodiac domestically by a significant margin (a lead of $22.7 million), David Fincher’s crime classic still holds the overall global lead, thanks to its stronger international earnings. At present, Sam Raimi’s survival horror trails Zodiac by just $1.5 million worldwide, and it’s well within reach of surpassing it. If the film maintains even modest weekday and weekend holds, it should be able to surpass David Fincher’s acclaimed 2007 film in the next few days. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

Send Help – Plot & Lead Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Trailer

