Sam Raimi’s latest project, Send Help, is now in its fourth week in theaters and continues to display solid staying power at the box office. The film collected $4.4 million in North America over the February 20-22 weekend, reflecting a 50% drop from the $8.8 million earned during the February 13-15 weekend.

With this latest boost, the film’s domestic total has climbed to $55.4 million. Combined with its $27.5 million overseas haul, the critically acclaimed survival horror title has now reached $83 million worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart.

Send Help is already well past the combined lifetime earnings of Sam Raimi’s iconic Evil Dead trilogy. However, it is still trailing one of the filmmaker’s more recent horror outings, Drag Me to Hell. The 2009 film finished its global run with $90.8 million, meaning Send Help currently needs approximately $7.8 million more to overtake the film.

As the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer continues its theatrical run, it is also inching closer to the worldwide total of Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-nominated tragedy Hamnet.

Here’s how much more Send Help must earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Send Help vs. Hamnet – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and worldwide box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $55.4 million

International: $27.5 million

Worldwide: $83 million

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

North America: $23.1 million

International: $63.9 million

Worldwide: $87 million

While Send Help is clearly the stronger performer domestically, Hamnet continues to hold the global lead thanks to its significantly larger international haul. At present, Sam Raimi’s survival horror film is trailing Chloé Zhao’s period drama by roughly $4 million worldwide. With its current momentum and steady weekend holds, Send Help appears well-positioned to close this gap in the coming days if its theatrical run remains stable.

However, the upcoming Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, could make the race even more interesting. With Hamnet emerging as a major contender with eight Oscar nominations, a strong showing at the Academy Awards could deliver a late box office boost to the period drama. For now, it remains a wait-and-watch scenario.

Send Help Plot

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

