Ranveer Singh is not just conquering the domestic market; he’s currently on a rampage across the USA and Canada. The North American box office is witnessing a massive storm as Dhurandhar 2 registers a good jump of almost 36% jump in its advance booking within just 24 hours.

With 8 days still left for the premieres, the film is already outperforming the lifetime opening weekends of some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters ever released in the territory, including four Shah Rukh Khan films!

Dhurandhar Box Office Advance North America

The gross total for the premiere day of Dhurandhar 2 stands at $779.5K for 1.4K shows across 650 locations, registering a ticket sale of 48.8K. This is an almost 36% jump from since the gross collection stood at However, the more surprising part is the havoc Dhurandhar 2 is creating with its advance sales for the opening weekend!

The total advance sales for the first weekend have already reached $2.16 million. While these are the numbers from the advance sales only, Ranveer Singh has surpassed the opening weekend collection of four major biggies starring Shah Rukh Khan in North America!

Check out the 4 Shah Rukh Khan biggies, Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2 surpassed with the weekend advance sales itself (Gross Collection).

Happy New Year: $1.99 Million My Name Is Khan : $1.94 Million Dilwale: $1.92 Million Raees: $1.79 Million

The fact that Dhurandhar 2 has beaten these opening weekend collections through advance bookings alone, even before the first person has even walked into the theater, is a testament to the film’s massive hype. In fact, the advance sales have even pushed Raees out of the Top 20 Bollywood weekends list in North America.

Dhurandhar 2’s Next Target

The next target on Ranveer’s hit list is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Directed by Karan Johar, the film holds an opening weekend record of $2.19 million. Given that Dhurandhar 2 is currently sitting at $2.16 million with over a week to go, it is expected to crush this record real soon!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 0: Ranveer Singh Only 1.99 Crore Away From Claiming The Biggest Record Of Indian Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News