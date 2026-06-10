Backrooms is a 2026 sci-fi psychological horror film that stunned everyone with its outstanding performance on its debut weekend. The film declined in its second weekend, but it got what it wanted at the start. The film is a major success at the box office, and it has now surpassed the lifetime of The Conjuring at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Backrooms at the North American box office

The Kane Parsons horror collected a solid $3.3 million at the North American box office in its second Monday. It recorded the 5th biggest 2nd Monday ever for an R-rated horror, but it is much lower than Obsession‘s $8 million gross. It declined by 57.3% from last Monday, and with that, the box office total for the horror movie is $138.7 million in North America in 11 days.

Surpasses the domestic haul of The Conjuring

The Conjuring is one of the most popular and successful horror movies, which has spawned the entire Conjuring universe. The main franchise has four installments, and The Conjuring is the OG film. According to Box Office Mojo, The Conjuring collected $137.4 million at the North American box office in its lifetime, including a few re-releases. Backrooms has surpassed the entire collection in just 11 days!

For the record, The Conjuring is also the all-time second-highest-grossing film in the Conjuring universe, and at #1 is The Conjuring: Last Rites. Therefore, Backrooms has surpassed the all-time second-highest-grossing Conjuring movie at the North American box office. Since it is tracking to earn between $170 million and $190 million in its domestic run, the film could also beat The Conjuring: Last Rites’ $177.8 million domestic haul.

More about the movie

Backrooms is the all-time highest-grossing film of A24, and it is on track to hit the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office. It has collected $216.3 million worldwide in 11 days. Kane Parsons Backrooms was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $138.7 million

International – $77.6 million

Worldwide – $216.3 million

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