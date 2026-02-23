With a current worldwide total of $1.474 billion, Avatar: Fire and Ash now ranks as the seventh-highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era and the sixteenth-highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. At present, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel trails Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick ($1.496 billion) by roughly $22 million worldwide. The film is also about $26 million short of reaching the coveted $1.5 billion global milestone.

If Avatar 3 maintains its strong weekday holds and steady weekend momentum, it has a realistic chance of achieving both benchmarks. At the domestic box office, Fire and Ash added $1.8 million during the February 20-22 weekend, pushing its North American total to $399.4 million. Overseas, the film’s tenth weekend was even stronger, bringing in $5.3 million and lifting its massive international haul to $1.074 billion.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $399.4 million

International: $1.074 billion

Worldwide: $1.474 billion

After North America, China is the film’s biggest market, with $170.6 million in box office revenue so far. With this feat, Fire and Ash has become only the fifth Hollywood film of the 2020s to cross the $170 million mark in China, joining an elite group.

2020s Hollywood Films With $170M+ China Earnings

These are the four Hollywood films that earned over $170 million at the Chinese box office in the current decade, before Avatar: Fire and Ash:

Zootopia 2 (2025): $647.3 million

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $246.8 million

F9: The Fast Saga (2021): $216.9 million

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): $188.7 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash joining this elite 2020s club highlights the franchise’s strength in China, one of the most important overseas markets for Hollywood tentpoles. While it still trails well behind the massive benchmarks set by Zootopia 2 and Avatar: The Way of Water, the threequel’s current momentum suggests its China total could climb higher in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Plot

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They soon encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

