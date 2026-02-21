James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash has been in theaters for over two months now. After a strong $89 million domestic opening, the film continues to show impressive staying power with solid weekday holds and steady weekend earnings. It added $3.5 million over the Feb 13-15 weekend, followed by another $13.6 million from Monday to Thursday in North America, pushing its domestic total to $397.6 million.

Internationally, Fire and Ash has already crossed the $1 billion mark, bringing its worldwide tally to $1.463 billion. However, the film still needs about $37 million more globally to reach the $1.5 billion milestone. While that target still remains within reach, the Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña starrer is now closing in on the North American total of a Dwayne Johnson action-adventure blockbuster that earned more than 10 times its budget.

We’re talking about the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a follow-up to Robin Williams’ 1995 classic Jumanji. Here’s how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn domestically to surpass it at the North American box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $397.6 million

International: $1.065 billion

Worldwide: $1.463 billion

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Box Office Summary

North America: $404.5 million

International: $558 million

Worldwide: $962.5 million

At the domestic box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash currently trails Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle by approximately $6.9 million. This gap appears manageable if the film sustains its present momentum in the coming days. While Fire and Ash has already outperformed the Jumanji sequel globally by a massive margin of over $500 million, overtaking the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster in North America will depend on the film’s late-run staying power. The final outcome should become clearer over the next few weeks. That said, surpassing the $400 million domestic milestone looks well within reach for Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash All About – Plot & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

