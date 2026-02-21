Nia DaCosta’s zombie sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has now been in theaters for over five weeks. The film opened to strong reviews from both critics and audiences, earning an impressive 92% critics’ score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the best-rated entry in the 28 Days Later franchise. However, the widespread acclaim has not translated into ticket sales.

With a current worldwide haul of $57.6 million, The Bone Temple still trails the global totals of its predecessors: 28 Days Later ($74.9 million), 28 Weeks Later ($72.3 million), and 28 Years Later ($151.3 million), according to Box Office Mojo data. While closing the $93.7 million gap with the third installment now seems virtually impossible, even surpassing the worldwide grosses of the first two films appears to be out of reach.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.1 million

International: $32.5 million

Worldwide: $57.6 million

While the reasons behind The Bone Temple’s theatrical underperformance continue to puzzle fans, the sequel still has a chance to help push the franchise toward a key domestic milestone. If it manages to add a specific amount at the North American box office, the overall 28 Days Later franchise could edge closer to the $200 million mark. Here’s a closer look at how much more the 2026 film needs to earn domestically to hit that target.

28 Days Later Franchise – Domestic Earnings

Let’s take a look at how each film in the series performed at the domestic box office:

28 Days Later (2002): $45.1 million

28 Weeks Later (2007): $28.6 million

28 Years Later (2025): $70.4 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026): $25.1 million

Based on these figures, the franchise’s cumulative domestic total stands at $169.2 million. That leaves a remaining gap of $30.8 million for the series to reach the $200 million milestone in North America. However, with The Bone Temple already in the later stages of its theatrical run, closing that gap appears unlikely now. The film’s final domestic standing should become clearer in the coming weeks.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Plot

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Official Trailer

