Zootopia 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 animated hit, has emerged as a strong contender to become the highest-grossing movie of 2025 in North America. Released on November 26, the film is currently playing in 2,200 theaters across the region and ranks as the third highest-grossing movie domestically in 2025.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance So Far

The Disney-produced blockbuster has already earned more than eleven times its $150 million budget. According to Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 has earned $1.8 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing animated film ever in Hollywood and the second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time, just behind Ne Zha 2.

Domestically, it has earned $421.3 million, making it the 41st highest-grossing film of all time in North America. However, 77% of its total haul has come from overseas territories, totaling $1.4 billion.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $421.3 million

International – $1.4 billion

Total – $1.8 billion

Zootopia 2 opened with $100.2 million in North America in the opening weekend, marking one of the biggest openings in the post-COVID era. In the five-day Thanksgiving holiday frame, its domestic total reached an impressive $158.8 million. Notably, the film has remained among the top six titles in all 12 weekends of its run so far. Last weekend, it earned more than $3 million, dropping just 4.8%, a rare feat for a film so deep into its theatrical run.

Zootopia 2 Aims To Become 2025’s Highest-Grossing Film

With strong momentum in North America, Zootopia 2 is now poised to become the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025. Currently, only Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie ($423.9 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($423.7 million) are ahead of the animated sequel. Zootopia 2 needs to earn roughly $2.3 million more to claim the top spot, a milestone it is expected to reach by the end of the upcoming weekend.

