Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid opened in theaters on December 19, 2025, alongside James Cameron’s sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash. Not many may have expected the film to secure a spot among the year’s top 20 highest-grossing releases worldwide. With a current global haul of $366.6 million, it has also entered the list of the top 500 all-time earners at the global box office, according to the Box Office Mojo chart.

The Housemaid Box Office Surplus Over Break-Even Mark

Produced on a reported budget of $35 million, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer needed approximately $87.5 million to break even at the box office. This means the film has already generated an impressive surplus of $279.1 million over its break-even point, making it one of the most profitable titles of 2025.

Now nine weeks into its theatrical run, the film is in the later phase of its box office journey. That said, it continues to chase yet another milestone: closing in on the worldwide total of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated animated adventure The Adventures of Tintin (2011). Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

The Housemaid vs. The Adventures of Tintin – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $125.8 million

International: $240.8 million

Worldwide: $366.6 million

The Adventures of Tintin – Box Office Summary

North America: $77.6 million

International: $296.4 million

Worldwide: $374 million

As of now, The Housemaid is just $7.4 million behind The Adventures of Tintin at the worldwide box office. Paul Feig’s thriller has significantly outperformed Steven Spielberg’s animated film in North America by roughly $48.2 million, but it continues to trail overseas, where Tintin delivered a much stronger international haul.

That said, despite being in the later phase of its theatrical run, The Housemaid may potentially close the gap. If the film can add a few more million dollars globally in the coming days, especially during the weekend, it could still overtake the 2011 animated adventure’s lifetime worldwide total. However, the final outcome should be clear in the coming weeks.

The Housemaid: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Loved Wuthering Heights? Here Are The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Female-Led Romance Movies That You Must Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News