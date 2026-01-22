Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid has emerged as a major box office force at a decisive stage of her career. Released into a packed Christmas corridor dominated by Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Lionsgate thriller carved out its own space and stayed there. The film has remained among the top five titles for weeks and delivered results far beyond early expectations.

As of now, The Housemaid is close to earning $250 million worldwide. With nearly $109.8 million from the domestic US market and $138.6 million overseas, the film currently holds $248.4 million worldwide, as per The Numbers. Made on a low-budget production, the Lionsgate thriller has already entered the profit zone and is poised to earn at least $300 million globally. With such strong momentum behind The Housemaid, let’s discuss the three key reasons why the film has turned out to be a major box office hit.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America: $109.8 million

International: $138.6 million

Worldwide: $248.4 million

1. Perfect Release Timing

The Housemaid was released during the Christmas season on December 19, a prime holiday window when audiences in the US and many other countries flock to theaters in large numbers. This played a major role in the film’s strong performance both domestically and overseas. The trend is not limited to The Housemaid, though, as almost every major title released during the Christmas and New Year period performed well, including Anaconda, David, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

The period just before Christmas, during the fall, and the weeks following the holidays in January or February are often slow for moviegoing. However, the Christmas–New Year season significantly boosted The Housemaid’s box office run.

2. Positive Word Of Mouth Did The Heavy Lifting

The critical response played a central role well ahead of release. Following box office disappointments with Eden and Christy, Sydney Sweeney received strong praise for her performance in The Housemaid. Amanda Seyfried also drew attention for her role, adding weight to the film’s appeal.

Audience reaction carried that response forward once the film reached cinemas. Viewers responded strongly to the performances by Sweeney and Seyfried, while the film’s steamy elements added to its draw. Day by day, recommendations spread, and attendance followed, turning the film into Lionsgate’s most notable box office win in quite some time.

3. Smart Budget Met Broad Appeal

Production discipline also shaped the outcome. With a $35 million budget, costs remained under control while the film reached a wide audience. Strong attendance in domestic and international markets allowed profitability to arrive quickly and positioned the film as a global performer rather than a short-run success.

The Housemaid has now posted daily earnings above $1 million in the US for 33 consecutive days, an uncommon feat for the thriller genre. Domestic totals are moving toward $140 million. The result arrives at a pivotal moment for Sweeney, effectively closing doubts around her commercial standing and reinforcing her position as a bankable presence in the industry.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Heel: 3 Reasons Stephen Graham’s Crime Thriller Is Worth Adding To Your Watchlist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News