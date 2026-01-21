Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried led The Housemaid, which has been ruling the domestic box office charts for weeks. It is edging closer to beating the domestic haul of this Jeremy Renner starrer and achieving a significant feat. The Sydney Sweeney starrer has crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office and is on track to hit its next key mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection on the 5th Monday in North America

Sydney Sweeney’s film grossed $1.7 million on its 5th Monday, a holiday at the North American box office. It has also experienced an insane boost at the domestic box office since last Monday. It went up by 69.2% from last Monday. The film is at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. After thirty-two days, the domestic total of the R-rated thriller is $108.8 million.

Set to surpass Jeremy Renner’s The Bourne Legacy

The Housemaid is on the verge of surpassing Jeremy Renner’s The Bourne Legacy at the domestic box office. For the unversed, The Bourne Legacy is the fourth film in the Bourne film franchise. However, Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne does not appear in this film. It is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise at the domestic box office, collecting over $113.2 million in its theatrical run. Sydney’s film is around $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Jeremy’s The Bourne Legacy.

Set to become the all-time 35th highest-grossing thriller film in North America

According to The Numbers, The Housemaid ranks #37 on the all-time domestic top-grossing suspense/thriller list. To break into the top 35, it must surpass Jeremy Renner’s The Bourne Legacy. It shall be achieved by this R-rated thriller very soon. To break into the top 30, Sydney Sweeney‘s film must beat Angelina Jolie starrer Salt.

The R-rated thriller is winning hearts worldwide and has hit $247.3 million at the worldwide box office. Hoping for a fresh start, a young woman becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple who harbour sinister secrets. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Box Office: Less Than $10M From Beating Frozen As The 12th Highest-Grossing Animation Ever In North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News