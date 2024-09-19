At Comic-Con in San Diego, Jolie recounted the accident. While tumbling into a doorway with a gun, she sliced open her face just above her nose. “I was bleeding and I have a little scar now,” she admitted.

Despite the mishap, she brushed it off with her signature coolness. Jolie initially thought she had a concussion because she couldn’t hear anything. Turns out, she just had earplugs in. “I couldn’t hear everybody well and I thought ‘oh god, I’ve done it. I have a concussion’. But it turns out, I just still had my earplugs in, so I was fine,” she told the audience.

The scene may have been a minor challenge in her eyes, but it’s a testament to Jolie’s dedication. She was thrilled with the final result, stating, “You can get away with so much in fantasy like bending a bullet, for example. So this one was a nice challenge because we had to work so much harder to convince the audience that all of these things are possible.” Jolie’s intense preparation included training in martial arts like Krav Maga and Muay Thai, and consulting with real-life spy Mellisa Boyle Mahle. “I love doing action, and I love doing dramatic films, and I’ve never really been able to combine them,” she shared.

Her commitment didn’t go unnoticed. Co-star Liev Schreiber praised Jolie’s tenacity, “She wanted to do every stunt, and she did. No CGI in the movie, no stunt double, it’s all her.” Jolie sidestepped fan questions about her character’s mysterious duality with her snug black jacket and a nonchalant attitude. “There’s a real duplicity to her personality,” she mused. “She’s not just heroic. She’s not even. She’s not just brave. There’s something a little off about her, and maybe there’s something off about me.”

Despite the blood, sweat, and tears, Jolie’s role in Salt is a gritty, raw portrayal that leaves a lasting impression—on both audiences and her face.

Angelina Jolie Thrives in Salt’s Action Scenes—Even With a Scar and Earplug Mix-Up

Angelina Jolie has revealed she thrived in her action-packed role in Salt, relishing every high-octane moment. Known for her daring stunts, Jolie found this role a refreshing change. “I’d done a lot of action movies but they were all based in fantasy in some way,” she said. “This was the first time I got to do something based in reality, and I think that makes all the action harder and softer and just a lot more fun.”

In Salt, Jolie’s Evelyn Salt is a CIA agent on the run, wrongly accused of being a Russian sleeper spy. The film’s action is intense, and Jolie embraced it fully, wielding everything from guns to fire extinguishers in ways she’d never imagined. “I think I got to play with just about everything,” she laughed.

However, not all went smoothly. Jolie suffered a permanent scar from what she describes as one of the film’s simplest scenes. “Oddly I got injured in one of the most ridiculously easy scenes,” she explained. “I had to just jump into a door and shoot sideways while I roll on the ground. I rolled into a desk and cracked my skull; it was bleeding and I have a little scar now on my head.”

At first, Jolie even thought she might have lost her hearing. “I actually thought that I had some problems because I couldn’t hear anybody very well and I thought ‘oh my god’ but I’d forgotten I had my earplugs in, I was fine!” she chuckled. Despite the mishap, Jolie’s dedication shines through, proving once again that she’s truly committed to her craft.

Must Read: La La Land: Did You Know Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Were Not The Original Picks For The Musical?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News