Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man pivoted him to massive success. Starring as a charismatic and layered genius billionaire superhero,

Downey quickly became the face of the MCU as he gave life to the million-dollar franchise. Downey began his Marvel career in 2008 and appeared in several MCU films, playing an integral part in every movie. While he became one of the fan-favorite superheroes, making him live up to 11 years with Marvel, there was a time when the Chaplin actor feared how his role as Iron Man would affect his acting skills.

Downey’s Iron Man retired from Marvel during the events in Avengers: Endgame. He started as Iron Man in 2008 and lived up with Marvel till 2019. In a throwback interview with The New York Times, the Oppenheimer actor opened up about how working with Marvel for 11 years affected his acting while he was preparing for Christopher Nolan’s biopic. He said, “Yes. A hundred percent, and I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, let’s work those other muscles, but let’s do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to things.”

Despite his insecurities, Downey admitted that he was happy being part of Marvel, calling it a “quality product.” He also highlighted that he feels reconnecting with a purist approach to filmmaking.

Other than his role as Iron Man, Downey has starred in several other movies which has earned him critical acclaim. When asked about some of his important movies other than Iron Man, he said, “Honestly, the two most important films I’ve done in the last 25 years are The Shaggy Dog. The second most important film was ‘Dolittle,’ because ‘Dolittle’ was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity.”

While his fans were hoping to see him return to the franchise, the Marvel Studio gave a surprise after revealing Downey as the face of the villain Doctor Doom starring in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

