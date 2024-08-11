Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic portrayal of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has garnered him widespread acclaim. But his versatile acting shines through in diverse roles. Downey Jr. has been involved in various movies across genres and brings originality to every character.

Although audiences were saddened after knowing his character as Iron Man ended, he is returning to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom. As we await his new character to see how it plays out, here are some of his non-MCU movies that you must watch to reflect on the other side of Downey Jr.’s acting skills.

Dolittle (2020)

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is a comedy action that stars Downey Jr. in the titular role of Doctor Dolittle. Despite the movie being released during a difficult time in the entertainment industry, it does require a revisit, especially when Downey managed to become the bright spot in the movie. The voice cast supporting Downey in Dolittle is impressive, but it can’t quite overcome the less convincing visual effects compared to the practical effects of the 1967 film. Moreover, the 2020 adaptation significantly alters Doctor Dolittle’s character, and strips away the charm needed for a successful children’s adventure film.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes came as a surprise to fans when they learned the movie would feature Downey as the iconic detective. Despite that, Ritchie’s iteration of Sherlock Holmes is considered as one of the unique takes on the classic stories by Arthur Conan Doyle.

The Judge (2014)

Directed by David Dobkin, the crime drama featured Downey in a darker role. He plays the role of a defense lawyer, Hank, who has no qualms about letting the bad guys go free. However, the story soon turns out to be between Hank and his relationship with his father, Joseph. Joseph, a judge, has always been critical of Hank’s choices. But all of it turns the other way when Hank has to defend his father after he gets into a hit-and-run. It gets more complicated for Hank because Joseph doesn’t remember anything about the accident, and is later diagnosed with cancer. Eventually, Hank and Joseph find a way to forgive each other and reconnect after years of anger. It is a beautiful movie to watch and to see Downey playing a vulnerable role.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer gained critical acclaim largely due to Cillian Murphy’s name. It is in fact true, as the actor has partnered with Nolan many times before Oppenheimer, and won the Academy Award for Best Actor. As far as the characters go, Downey’s character, Lewis Strauss, is somewhat an antagonist, as he symbolically represents the external pressures and political ideologies influencing world-changing decisions. Oppenheimer remains one of the most acclaimed movies of recent years, and it will be intriguing to see if Downey and Nolan collaborate again.

Zodiac (2007)

Directed by David Fincher, this crime-mystery drama explores different sides of Downey as an actor. In Zodiac, Downey portrays the role of Paul Avery, a key character in the investigation of the Zodiac killer. He demonstrates his ability to transform into complex characters while making each role uniquely memorable. Besides, Fincher’s Zodiac excels by subverting typical thriller conventions, with each actor delivering top-notch performances that allow the director to push boundaries and defy audience expectations.

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Directed by Willaim Oliver Stone, the action-crime drama features themes of violence and intense thriller. In the movie, Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis star as a couple on a violent crime spree as they escape an abusive past. Wayne Gale, played by Downey, is a sensationalist journalist exploiting their dark story for headlines. Though each character is complex and unique, each one of them contributes to the themes of abuse. The film displays how the media glorifies violence and influences young people in the US. Moreover, Downey’s role is notable for its moral ambiguity, as he doesn’t commit the crime, but rather profits from it. The movie’s challenging plot and unflinching portrayal of the media reveal a darker side of Downey’s acting skills.

