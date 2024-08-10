Agatha All Along, Inside Out Series, To Iron Heart, All We Know About Disney's Upcoming Show Releases From 2024 To 2025

At Disney’s D23 conference On Friday, August 9, 2024, Pixar boss Pete Docter announced the series Dream Productions, set in the world of Inside Out, would hit Disney+ in 2025.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the series, based on the blockbuster hit animation film Inside Out, will follow the “dream factory” inside Riley’s head. The events of the series take place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

The cast of the Disney show Agatha All Along also appeared on stage and unveiled the official trailer, which appeared to be a darker take on magic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s highly anticipated series Iron Heart finally has a release date and new footage. Meanwhile, Daredevil Born Again also received an official release window. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Disney series.

Agatha All Along – September 18, 2024

According to the Hollywood reporter, Kathryn Hahn took the stage on Friday at Disney’s D23 conference and unveiled the new trailer for the spinoff series from Disney’s 2021 show WandaVision. The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will premiere on September 18, 2024. Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness in the spinoff series, in which she finds herself devoid of powers after a teen breaks her from a spell.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – December 3 2024

Disney’s next live-action Star Wars Skeleton series will reportedly debut with its first two episodes on December 3, 2024. At Friday’s annual D23 fan event, Disney also unveiled the first teaser trailer starring Jude Law.

Daredevil Born Again – March, 2025

One of the most anticipated Marvel projects, Daredevil Born Again, got a premiere month on Friday. While the date is still a mystery, we know the series will grace our screens exclusively on Disney in March 2025.

Iron Heart – September 3 2025

‘Ironheart’ cast and Ryan Coogler in the building at #D23 pic.twitter.com/rersm6bMxc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2024

On Friday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first look from the upcoming Disney series Iron Heart. In the new footage, Dominique Thorne’s character Riri Williams, who played an instrumental role in preserving Wakanda, focuses her energy on her new project before getting expelled from MIT. “I want to build something undeniable,” she says before joining forces with Anthony Ramos’ The Hood to make money in shady ways to fund her work. The series will premiere on Disney on September 3, 2025.

Dream Productions – 2025

The Inside Out 2 spinoff series will reportedly launch on streaming services next year. The release date is still unknown.

Must Read: How Did Chris Evans Achieve That Skinny Look As Steve Rogers In Marvel’s First Captain America Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News