When Ryan Reynolds Was Accused As "Horrifically Mean" & "Insecure" By Deadpool Co-Star T.J. Miller: "He Doesn't Like Me"

In a 2022 interview, Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller said he wouldn’t work with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds again after the actor was allegedly unkind to him on set. Miller, who has worked with Reynolds in Deadpool 1 and 2, went on to brand Reynolds as a “mean” and “insecure” guy who didn’t warm up to him on set.

T.J. Miller first appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in the 2016 film Deadpool as Weasel, a bar owner and good friend of Wade Wilson. In 2018, he reprised his role in Deadpool 2 but years later vowed he would not return to any subsequent sequels due to Ryan Reynolds’ alleged crabby attitude.

In a 2022 interview with radio host and comedian Adam Carolla, T.J Miller alleged he had an awful filming experience with Ryan Reynolds and recounted a specific encounter that spurred his decision not to return for the sequels. Recounting the incident, Miller said he had “a weird moment” with Ryan Reynolds on ‘Deadpool’ after the actor said, ‘Let’s do one more take.'”

T.J. Miller recalled. “And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

T.J. Miller then went on to call Ryan Reynolds “kind of an insecure dude.” Miller then declared he would not have done Deadpool 3 even if Reynolds approached him with a bag full of cash promising to double his pay. He said, “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.'”

Miller added, “I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.”

T.J Miller says Ryan Reynolds reached out after podcast comments

Shortly after, Miller went on to do another podcast and said Ryan Reynolds reached out to him after hearing about his on-set experience, and the two were able to bury the hatchet.

Miller told SiriusXM hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this,’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly. Again, I wasn’t saying anything negative.”

Meanwhile, Miller, who was accused of s*xual assault by an anonymous woman in 2017, was also called a “bully and petulant brat” by his Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund.

