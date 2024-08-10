Get ready again for the intriguing world of the Addams Family, as Wednesday is back with Season 2 and more adventure! The Netflix series, starring Jenna Ortega has already secured its position as the most-watched series of all time! Fans are eagerly waiting for Season 2, and we have a lot of updates regarding that!

Let’s dive deep into the production updates, new characters, more interesting storylines, and cast members!

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date and Streaming Platform

This update was followed by an X update on the Netflix official page showing most of the cast ready to roll. The caption said, “Wednesday season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION. Please give a round of double snaps to our cast—now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper!” The series’s release date will be sometime around 2025 since the filming and post-production are still afoot.

Now, the exciting thing is that Wednesday Season 1, reminded people of the infamous Addams Family and the endless possibilities of the dark and goth nature of the story. It has this funny yet grim side, which intrigues the tale. Wednesday Season 2 surely needs to flesh out the relationship between Wednesday and Morticia Addams. However, let’s see how the dynamics of Wednesday with each character change.

What is the Storyline of Wednesday?

The storyline of Wednesday is very interesting and might remind you of the iconic Addams family. However this time it concentrates on the daughter’s life aka Wednesday’s life in Nevermore Academy. Her parents are worried like any parent of a teenager and think about how the dark-humored but brave Wednesday is going to fair in their alma mater.

The school for supernatural teenagers sees her encountering various secrets and adventures while making friends along the way. She even gets to know the biggest secret of her parents! Season 2 is a continuation of Wednesday’s understanding of her powers and unraveling more mystery.

Who Stars on Wednesday?

The production team and directors have already spoken about their goals for this season. As usual, Wednesday’s hands are tied to the fate of the characters of Nevermore Academy. “Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore,” Wednesday showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough exclusively told Tudum.

We will get to see the old cast with Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones reprising their roles as Gomez and Mortitia Addams. Then we also have Emma Myers coming back as the adorable and vibrant werewolf, and best friend, Enid Sinclair. There is also Jenna Ortega on Wednesday. There are also new faces including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper.

This series will continue exploring the school’s supernatural mysteries and revealing more secrets about Wednesday Addams. The 12 Primetime Emmy Awards nominee series will surely tell another interesting story for audiences to watch. “It’s been incredible to create a show that’s connected with people across the world,” Millar and Gough said in January. We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2.”

Are you ready for the adventure?

Is there a Trailer for Wednesday season 2?

The streamer shared a short teaser clip showing Wednesday’s trusted sidekick, Thing, delivering the season 2 scripts to the trailer doors. The cast included Jonna Lumley, who was cast as Grandmama.

