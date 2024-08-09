5 Upcoming Spin Offs Of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone You Can’t Miss: From 1944 To The Madison

Yellowstone not only proved to be a huge success for Paramount but also started its own universe of Western dramas. The show, which began airing in 2018, is now headed toward its conclusion as the second part of its fifth and final season premieres this November.

And while Yellowstone is coming to an end, the story of the ranch is going to be continued for a long time as not just one, but at least five spin-offs of the show are already in development. Here are all the details you need about every upcoming spin-off series of Yellowstone.

1. 1944

Status: Pre-production

The title 1944 hints at the time period in which the story is set, following the Duttons through another challenging era in American history. Unlike previous spin-offs like 1883 and 1923, which explored earlier generations of the Dutton family, 1944 is expected to take place during World War II, a time of significant change and turmoil in the United States.

Created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the show was announced to be in development in February 2023. While the plot and casting details have been kept under wraps, the series might connect to 1923 and could feature familiar Dutton family members. We could also get to see a young John Dutton III, the character portrayed by Kevin Costner in the main series since the prequel is set just 15 years before his birth.

2. 6666

Status: Pre-production

Set in the present day, 6666 focuses on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which also found its mention in Yellowstone. In the fourth season of the original series, Jimmy Hurdstrom was seen heading to the Four Sixes Ranch, where he eventually decided to stay permanently after falling in love with Emily. Though the storyline has not been disclosed, we might get to see Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly reprising their roles as Jimmy and Emily, respectively, in the new show.

The project was announced back in 2022, with Paramount releasing an official logline that read, “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

3. The Madison

Status: Pre-production

Earlier titled 2024, The Madison will feature a completely new story with a fresh set of characters. As per early reports, the series tells the story of a rich matriarch named Stacy Clyburn, and her family, who leave their glamorous lives in New York City and move to the ranches of Montana after Stacy’s husband and brother-in-law die in a plane crash. While the cast is yet to be officially announced, speculations are rife that Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and Beau Garrett might be seen in the show.

Michelle Pfeiffer is likely to play Stacy, while the rest of the cast members’ roles remain undisclosed. The show is expected to begin filming by the end of August 2024, with shoot schedules planned in Montana, New York, and Texas. The Madison will likely premiere sometime in 2025.

4. Untitled Yellowstone Sequel

Status: Pre-production

Apart from the above spin-offs, there is another show planned to continue the story of Yellowstone itself. The yet-untitled sequel to the Western drama will mark the return of some of the original cast. So far, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton are reported to be a part of the series.

The events of the show will be set after those of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 finale. The makers have for now kept mum about the storyline, but the sequel is expected to take place at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. More information about the project, including the plot and cast details, will likely become clear after the series finale of Yellowstone.

5. 1923 Season 2

Status: Filming

Finally, 1923, the already established prequel of Yellowstone, will soon be returning with its second season. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show focuses on an earlier generation of the Dutton family and chronicles the challenges they face in the aftermath of World War I and during the Great Depression.

Starring Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, 1923 delves into the origins of the family’s power and influence in Montana. The series, also starring Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, and Brian Geraghty, has already become a success among the viewers. The new season of the show is currently under production and is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2025.

