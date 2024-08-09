After five exciting seasons, Paramount’s Yellowstone is coming to an end with the release of its final batch of episodes. The neo-Western drama has been a huge success, evident from the launch of its multiple spin-offs.

The show, which follows the trials and tribulations faced by the Dutton family to protect their ranch, has already finished the production of its last few episodes. So when will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere? Let’s find out.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Release Date and Number of Episodes

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will premiere on Paramount Network and Paramount+ on November 10th, 2024, two years after the release of the first part of the season. The second part is going to feature six episodes, including the series finale, and is expected to follow a weekly broadcast schedule.

The cast has already said goodbye to their beloved characters as the filming of the final season concluded at the beginning of August 2024. While the production was initially scheduled to begin in 2023, it faced delays due to the onset of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Kevin Costner’s departure from the series after Season 5 Part 1 proved to be another roadblock. However, the show braced all challenges and is finally set to arrive on television screens in November.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Cast

As we stated, Kevin Costner has exited the series and will not be returning as John Dutton. The other cast members will continue to appear in the show. The main cast includes Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton, Wes Bentley as James Michael “Jamie” Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton.

The rest of the cast includes Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstram, Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, Moses Brings Plenty as Mo, Finn Little as Carter, and Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Storyline

With tensions rising among the Duttons, the final part will conclude the storyline of the series. Now Beth wants to kill Jamie after learning about the Train Station, while Jamie plots with Sarah Atwood against the family. Meanwhile, Rip is away in Texas with the ranch hands.

At the same time, Jamie’s impeachment attempt would threaten John’s governorship and his ranch conservation plan. Also, the Broken Rock tribe, led by Chief Rainwater, might influence the outcome, especially with the pipeline project at stake. Additionally, we might get to see the deaths of some of the main characters by the end of the show, concluding their arcs.

