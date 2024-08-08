Wednesday fans, get ready for a new obsession! A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, the new mystery show just starring Emma Myers, smashed records and soared to Netflix’s global number one spot.

This show, based on Holly Jackson’s mega-hit novel and brought to life by Poppy Cogan, revolves around Pippa Fitz-Amobi as she unravels a five-year-old murder case for a school project. And the numbers? Mind-boggling. From July 29 to August 4, the series amassed 7.4M views and 34M watch times. It’s easily outshining top contenders like Cobra Kai Season 6 and Simone Biles: Rising (via Netflix Tudum). With its gripping plot and Myers’s standout performance, this show is not just a hit—it’s a phenomenon.

Why A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is Taking the World by Storm

Holly Jackson’s spicy murder series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, quickly built a hardcore fan base. With three novels and a novella under its belt, the source material laid a killer foundation. Critics are buzzing with praise, giving it an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. They love how the show keeps that fun, youthful vibe from the books while throwing in some serious intrigue.

It’s not all good stuff, though. The audience score is a more laid-back 68%, hinting that while people are curious, holding onto that top spot might be a real cliffhanger.

Well, the real drama now is whether A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will keep its crown as Netflix’s number one or slip down the charts. For now, it’s showing that a hot book series can make a splash in the streaming world.

