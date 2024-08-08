Solar Opposites has steadily become one of the most popular adult animated shows on television. The alien family’s dilemma of whether life on Earth is better than their home planet has resonated well with the audience.

The series has been on air since 2020 on Hulu and has so far dropped four seasons. The fifth season of the sci-fi sitcom is now gearing up for release. So, here is all you need to know about Solar Opposites Season 5.

Solar Opposites Season 5: Release Date and Number of Episodes

Solar Opposites Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on Monday, August 12th, 2024. Like the previous two installments, the new season will also have 12 episodes. The entire season will be dropped at once on Hulu, so fans can binge-watch the show. Meanwhile, a Halloween Special episode is also in the works, which will be released separately in October this year.

Solar Opposites Season 5: Plot and Trailer

While the season 4 finale seemed to conclude the storyline, the family is back on Earth in season 5. All the members will once again try to adjust to their life on a planet they have a love-hate relationship with. Meanwhile, the season will also focus on the new-found marital bliss of Terry and Korvo. At the same time, Yumyulack and Jesse try to fit into their school as they face the risk of being expelled. Hulu unveiled the official trailer for Solar Opposites Season 5 a few days ago, which gives a glimpse of the quirky adventures of the alien family. Watch it below:

Solar Opposites Season 5: Voice Cast

Dan Stevens returns as Korvo after he replaced Justin Roiland as the voice of the alien scientist in season 4. The rest of the cast will also be reprising their roles, including Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, Mary Mack as Jesse, and Sagan McMahan as The Pupa. Additionally, the show features the voices of Tiffany Haddish as A.I.S.H.A. and Christina Hendricks as Cherie.

Must Read: Wednesday 2 Update: Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence On Percy Hynes While’s Exit Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations; Teases New Cast Additions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News