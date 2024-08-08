Who would have thought getting rejected for a role because you were ‘too mature’ could lead to superstardom? After receiving a harsh rejection from Game of Thrones, Millie Bobby Brown—the youngster who wowed us as Eleven in Stranger Things—almost gave up on her acting career to settle for a typical life.

Yes, you heard correctly. Millie wanted to play the badass kid Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones but was not selected for the same. However, every cloud has a silver lining, and this one was wholly composed of stardust, as the saying goes. Millie was prepared to hang up her acting hat following the GoT rejection. Luckily, her parents had different ideas. They persuaded her to try out for one more audition. They had no idea that her desperate attempt would catapult her into the peak of stardom.

It turns out that the creators of Stranger Things were looking for precisely the “too mature” description that cost her the role on Game of Thrones. Eleven, the enigmatic, formidable, and frequently somber figure, required an actor with more nuance than their years. And Millie nailed it, her dominating presence and world-weary eyes.

In a few years, Millie has transformed from a former young actor who was turned down a role to one of Hollywood’s top stars. She has rewritten the story of rejection to make it a launching pad for achievement. And today, being deemed “too mature” is her superpower rather than a label that keeps her back.

Millie Bobby Brown Embraces New Beginnings After Rejection: Reflecting on Stranger Things Success

Millie Bobby Brown’s journey from near career abandonment to Stranger Things stardom is nothing short of inspirational. After nearly quitting acting, Brown’s “last kind of go” was an audition for Montauk, which evolved into Stranger Things. “I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to Skype with you,’” Brown recalls with a smile. That Skype call changed everything (via Business Insider).

Her career has taken off thanks to the series, which has received widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Brown’s performance as Eleven earned her nominations for a Primetime Emmy and a SAG Award. She also took home the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in addition to sharing the SAG prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble In Performance. With 12 wins and 57 Primetime Emmy nominations, Stranger Things has cemented its place in TV history. Brown’s talent and tenacity are evident as she gets ready for new experiences.

