Lionsgate has expanded Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise by adding another spinoff series, John Wick: Under The High Table. This action series will be executive produced by the star himself, Reeves, and director, Chad Stahelski.

The sequel series will be written by The Old Man co-creator, Robert Levine and the story will pick up after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. In addition to the new series, the John Wick franchise is also focusing on the first spinoff, The Continental: From The World of John Wick.

The first official description of the project promises to “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age,” and introduces a mix of new and existing characters, who will attempt to make a name for themselves in the aftermath of John Wick’s latest confrontation with the High Table, which has left the world in chaos, as per Deadline.

Stahelski is executive producing John Wick: Under The High Table through his company 87Eleven Entertainment. Meanwhile, Michael Levine will serve as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Reeves, Erica Lee, and Basil Iwanyk, also the producers of the movies.

Additionally, Reeves is not engaged in the project in the acting component and is all hands-on with the project as an exec producer. Recalling the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, both John and fellow assassin Caine earn their freedom from the High Table. Meanwhile, Winston is reinstated as the Hotel Manager of the rebuilt New York Continental after John kills the High Table’s Marquis, but is left gravely injured. Although the ending of the movie is ambiguous, with John presumed, but not confirmed dead, the post-credits scene teases a future confrontation between Caine and Akira as she attacks him with a knife in retaliation for Caine killing her father, Shimazu Koji.

Moreover, the additional scene might serve as a teaser for a John Wick spinoff movie focusing on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine, which is currently in development at Lionsgate. Besides, the studio has another upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which takes place between the events of the third and fourth John Wick movies.

In addition to all this, John Wick Chapter 5 is also under development.

