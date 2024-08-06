When Days Of Our Lives Star Deirdre Hall Passed On The Iconic Role Of Dr Marlena Evans: "I Turned It Down "

Deidre Hall has portrayed the Iconic character Dr. Marlena Evans on The Days of Our Lives for over 40 years. In her time on the show, Hall has endured electroshock treatment, r*pe, and even demonic possession! It’s hard for fans to picture anyone other than the Iconic soap star Deirdre Hall in the role. However, fans would be shocked to learn that Hall almost didn’t take the part.

In a 2015 interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 76-year-old former beauty pageant winner, revealed she almost passed on the role over fears that there must be something wrong with the part.

Deidre Hall recalled meeting several “spectacularly famous women” who had auditioned for the role. Hall assumed they had all turned down the part and believed something was wrong with the role.

Recalling her audition for Marlena on Days of Our Lives, Deidre Hall said, “I got a call from Corday Productions about a character named Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives, who was recurring and possibly got a short-term contract, and would I like to come and read for her? And I did!”

Deidre Hall was reportedly convinced that with all those recognizable faces up for the role, they would not choose her for the part. However, when she received a call from her agent saying, “You got the job!” Deirdre Hall recalled thinking, ‘They must’ve gone through 10 actors who turned it down; there must be something wrong with it.’ Hall added, “So I turned it down.”

However, after two weeks, her agent reportedly called her and revealed she was the first choice to play Marlena. This convinced Deirdre Hall to take the part; the rest is soap opera history.

