Two Days of Our Lives stars were once purported to be feuding on set, and years later they put the rumors to rest. In the early 90s, Soap queen Deidre Hall’s co-star Crystal Chappel entertained fans with their toxic on-screen rivalry. In 1993 The Star reported their on-screen feud had spilled into real life, and matters had gotten significantly worse, forcing Days of Our Lives executive producers to intervene.

Deidre Hall played Dr. Marlena Evans on and off on Days of Our Lives for nearly five decades. Meanwhile, Crystal Chappell, who joined the cast as Dr. Carly Manning in 1990, left the show in 1993. Shortly before Crystal Chappell walked out of the show, The Star reported that Deidre Hall and Crystal Chappell, who allegedly didn’t get along from the start, had resorted to screaming at each other on set.

The source said Crystal and Diedre Hall began to yell at each other after the former refused to wear the red AIDS ribbon. The source added, “Deidre recently announced she wouldn’t wear the red AIDS ribbon and said celebrities are sometimes forced to wear them. This really upset Crystal. She approached Deidre, and they started screaming at each other.”

The source shared that the producers have asked the two stars to bury the hatchet, or one of them will be axed from the show. The source noted, “They love both Deidre and Crystal and would hate to choose between them.”

Deidre Hall denies Crystal Chappell feud rumors

Neither Deidre Hall nor Crystal Chappell addressed the feud rumors at the time. However, in a separate 2015 interview with TV Guide Canada, Deidre Hall and Crystal Chappell addressed the feud rumors.

When asked about the feud rumors, Crystal Chappell said, “If there were issues with Deidre, I didn’t know about them. I would guess that she didn’t like me very much.”

Chappell noted she could be wrong about thinking that Hall was not fond of her on Days of Our Lives set, adding I was a troubled young person. I was overworked. I made a lot of problems for myself. I was suicidal. I was in a very, very bad place. I left, not because I thought I’d be a big star; I left because I needed to get my health back.”

In response to Chappell’s allegation that Hall didn’t like her, the soap queen denied the feud rumors, saying, “I have always thought Crystal is an incredible actress — and still is.”

Hall added, “I never had an issue with Crystal. I didn’t know her well. But when I got there, she was gone soon after, so there is no basis for that rumour.”

Diedre Hall, who joined Days Of Our Lives in 1976, is still on the show.

