The Lord Of The Rings: Revisiting The Top 5 Iconic Scenes From The Epic Trilogy

The trilogy of The Lord of the Rings (from 2001-2003) still holds relevance and a position among the top-rated movies, with numerous accolades, including 17 Academy Awards. The ground-breaking fantasy drama features varied characters, including the unlikely hero Hobbits—Frodo Baggins, who carries the One Ring to Mordor with his friend Samwise Gamgee. Another hobbit duo, the trouble-makers turned heroes Merry and Pippin, join them. They are accompanied by the wizard Gandalf, the dwarf Gimli, the elf Legolas, and the race of men represented by Aragorn, Boromir, and his brother Faramir. Together, they fight against the ruthless Orcs and Uruk-hai to destroy the evil of the corrupted wizard Saruman and the dark lord Sauron, who forged the Ring of Darkness.

The Lord of the Rings is divided into three parts: Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of The King. The trilogy is culturally, historically, and aesthetically rich in several aspects, making it a cult classic. Let us stroll down memory lane and revisit the best scenes from this magnum opus.

1. When Sam encouraged Frodo to carry on with the quest in LOTR The Two Towers:

Sam and Frodo’s relationship is the soul of The Lord of the Rings. The duo witnessed a fair share of ups and downs in every part of the trilogy. It was clear that without Sam’s assistance, Frodo wouldn’t have made it all the way to Mount Doom and destroyed the One Ring. While there have been several memorable moments describing their bond, there is Sam’s motivational speech for Frodo after they had been taken prisoner and sent to the ruined city of Osgiliath. It is by far the most moving speech that Sam uses to encourage Frodo in crucial times. The heart-wrenching scene sees Sam explaining to Frodo why brave and selfless heroes in stories are so important. Sam said the darkness will pass, and a new day will come, just like folklore heroes had many chances to turn back but didn’t because they were holding onto something good in this world. Then there is the climax scene where Sam reminds Frodo of all the good things in the world in a moment when the hope of their survival is lost.

2. Aragorn and Gimli hold the gate and charge into the enemy hordes with King Theoden:

The battle between Saruman’s Uruk-Hai and Theoden’s soldiers at Helm’s Deep is one of the highlights in The Two Towers. In one of the scenes, the Uruk-Hai break a hole into the gate and engage the soldiers in a vicious struggle. Injured, King Theoden falls back to a safer place to recover and asks Aragorn to buy time for him. Then Aragorn and Gimli sneak out the back of the fortress to reach the crowd of Uruk-Hai. Aragorn throws Gimli across a wide gap, and they fight ferociously with the Uruk-Hai to brace the gate together. However, the Uruk numbers overrun the soldiers, and Theoden orders a retreat to the keep. Legolas throws a rope to pull up Aragorn and Gimli, who get trapped outside the gate. When the Uruk-Hai almost take the fortress, Aragorn asks Theoden to ride with him out. Aragorn, Legolas, Theoden, and Gimli mount their horses and charge the Uruks just as they break through the door. They drive out all the orcs, killing and knocking out hundreds of Uruks after breaking through the gate.

3. Arrival of Gandalf with Eomer and his cavalry at Helm’s Deep:

Following the event in Two Towers where Theoden and Aragorn charge at Uruk-hao outside the keep, there seems to be no hope for their survival. That’s when Gandalf arrives on Shadowfax with Éomer and his cavalry and changes the game. The scene where they charge down the valley while Uruk-hai numbers are ready with spears to defend themselves will leave you spellbound. Gandalf and Eomer’s horsemen throw the Uruk-hai defence into disarray, forcing them to retreat. Consequently, Saruman’s army surrendered and was forced to take an oath never to attack Rohan again.

4. The Last March of Ents:

In Two Towers, the special character Treebeard saves Merry and Pippin from an Orc. He agrees to protect the two Hobbits after Gandalf commands him. Later, Treebeard becomes friends with Merry and Pippin and shares stories with them. By far, the ents had remained neutral throughout the conflict between good and evil. However, Pippin plans to push them into attacking Isengard and destroying all of Saruman’s forces. Treebeard initially rejects helping Merry, Pippin and their friends in the war, but upon seeing part of his forest laid to waste by Saruman, he summons his fellow ents. He declares his intention to fight one last time and mounts an attack on Isengard. The powerful scene will amaze you with its grandeur and magnificence.

5. The death of Witch-king of Angmar:

In The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, there is a scene where King Théoden is laid low by a fell beast, and his niece Eowyn steps in to save him from the Witch-king of Angmar. She beheads the flying serpent, and Witch Kings rises from his dead mount. She then manages to dodge Witch King’s weapon, but unfortunately, it attacks her. As a result, her shield gets shattered and her arm broken. The Witch King then taunts her, saying no man can kill him, while Merry sneaks behind him and plants a sword in his leg. Injured Witch King falls to his knees and follows the powerful moment when Eowyn unmasks her identity, saying, “I am no man!”. She plunges her sword into his face, killing him to death. The moment gives out a strong feminist message and makes for one of the most memorable scenes in the trilogy.

