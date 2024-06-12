Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King is one of the most iconic movies in cinema history. It is the highest-grossing movie in the entire franchise. Owing to Fathom Events, it has once again returned to US theatres and earned well on its re-release day on Monday. Scroll below for more.

The epic fantasy adventure film was directed by Peter Jackson and based on JRR Tolkien’s novel. It featured an ensemble of cast members, including Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Andy Serkis, and more. The film was released in 2003 and had an estimated production budget of around $94 million.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports that Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King’s extended edition was released in North American cinemas on the final day of the trilogy reissue event. Ian McKellen’s adventure fantasy film grossed a solid $1.8 million in 1529 theatres only.

Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King debuted at the Number two spot on Monday, its re-release day. It lost the top spot to Will Smith’s starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and if it weren’t for that, The Return of the King would have ruled at the top spot, even after over two decades. Not to forget, it was re-released in the theatres one year ago, too.

More about Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King –

It is considered a masterpiece of filmmaking, both critically and commercially successful. At the 76th Academy Awards, it won eleven out of eleven Oscars. It is probably the first and only fantasy film to win every Oscar for which it was nominated, including Best Picture.

The movie debuted at the box office with a solid $72.6 million opening. The move grossed $381.2 million in the US and $769.1 million overseas. Peter Jackson’s epic saga earned $1.15 billion at the worldwide box office.

Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King is available on Netflix, Hulu, Google Play, and Amazon VOD.

