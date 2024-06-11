The box office is not being kind to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as the numbers are not so encouraging for this Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy-led dystopian movie. Even though the film has excellent visuals and Hemsworth gave one of his best performances, it did not liven up the summer box office. Keep scrolling for more.

George Miller is widely famous for his Mad Max franchise, and he gained recognition with the first film, which came out in 1979. This is the fifth film in Miller’s Australian dystopian action film. The latest release is set 15 to 20 years before the events of Fury Road, which featured Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy in lead roles. The 2015 film won multiple Oscars, and Anya Taylor Joy and Alyla Browne play the younger versions of Theron’s character from the Oscar-winning movie.

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga grossed $14 million overseas on its third weekend, while the film’s domestic cume is $58.7 million. The international numbers have reportedly dropped by 35.2% from last weekend and are looking good because of the film’s $3.6 million debut in China. The movie by George Miller, starring Chris Hemsworth as warlord Dementus, was made on an estimated budget of $168 million. Despite having a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s box office numbers are reportedly not up to the mark.

The trade analyst’s report further states that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has hit the $144.7 million mark at the worldwide box office. According to Fernando’s analysis, Chris Hemsworth’s movie aims for a $180 million—$200 million collection globally.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga In China-

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga received a warm welcome in Chinese theatres, collecting $4.6 million in four days. On Monday, it earned $1 million, almost the same as on Friday, the opening day. On Saturday, George Miller’s film grossed $1.1 million.

The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy, was released in the United States on May 24.

