Will Smith knows how to show the naysayers their place, which is why he is a global star. Smith-starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released in the theatres this Friday, and while ahead of the release, the industry had lower expectations with its debut opening, and it seems they are choking on their own words. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to the 2020 movie Bad Boys for Life and the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise. The film also features Martin Lawrence as the lead alongside Will. Director duo Adil & Bilall returned again after taking over from Michael Bay. The Hollywood box office has been facing a rough patch with its summer releases, and still now, Dune: Part Two is the highest-grossing film of 2024. It definitely upset the exhibitors, and director Denis Villeneuve was disappointed by it.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has now shared the detailed report of Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s opening weekend at the North American box office. According to that report, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s buddy cop action film collected a whopping $56.5 million, becoming the fifth-biggest debut of 2024. It has the biggest opening weekend for R-rated films after Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die had the second-biggest opening in the franchise, behind Bad Boys for Life’s $62.5 million holiday weekend before the pandemic hit. Bad Boys II opened at $46.5 million, while Bad Boys had the lowest opening of $15.5 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Opening Weekend Collection Breakdown-

$5.9 million from Thursday Previews

from Thursday Previews $15.6 million from Pure Friday ($21.4 million Friday Opening Day +Previews)

from Pure Friday ($21.4 million Friday Opening Day +Previews) $19.5 million from Saturday +25% from Pure Friday (-9.1% from FRI+Previews)

from Saturday +25% from Pure Friday (-9.1% from FRI+Previews) $15.6 million from Sunday, just -20.2% from Saturday

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is at the top of the US box office chart with its $56.5 million debut. The film has collected $48.6 million, and the global cume has reached $105.1 million. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s film was released in the theatres on June 7.

