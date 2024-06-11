Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has reportedly completed its global run and achieved an amazing feat. It wreaked havoc in the theatres, and the two titans proved their power at the box office. It is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse and has finished its run by surpassing Kong: Skull Island. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was directed by Adam Wingard, produced by Legendary Pictures, and distributed by Warner Bros. It is a sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong. The latest release features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. In this movie, Kong encounters more of his kind in the hollow Earth, including the tyrant Skar King.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando reports that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire finished its global run and is now the highest-grossing MonsterVerse film ever. It has earned $570 million globally, as opposed to Kong: Skull Island’s $568.7 million run at the worldwide box office. Adam Wingard‘s film reached a $373.7 million cume overseas and $196.3 million in the United States.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected $80 million on its debut weekend, exceeding the industry’s expectations. In this movie, Godzilla and Kong reunite to fight against Skar King.

Meanwhile, Kong: Skull Island featured Marvel stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L Jackson in the lead roles. The film was released in 2017 and was directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

More about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve further into these Titans’ histories, origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had an estimated budget of $135 million, but it has earned about 4.2 times that at the worldwide box office. It was released in theatres on March 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Box Office (Worldwide): Sets New Milestones With A $100 Million+ Opening Weekend, Leaves Behind Its Predecessor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News