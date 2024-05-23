In 2021, Wingard made his Monsterverse debut with Godzilla vs. Kong, which tied for the top review in the franchise. He then went on to direct Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which is on the verge of becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The filmmaker was previously recognized for his efforts in the horror genre with films like You’re Next and the action-thriller The Guest.

Why is Adam Wingard not directing the Godzilla X Kong Sequel?

The Hollywood Reporter reported that though Wingard’s departure is a shocking setback, the director and Legendary reached a mutually respectful agreement, based only on scheduling difficulties, as he plans to return to the indie action-horror genre. As of this writing, no new director has been announced in connection with the sequel or entered talks to helm it; however, other sources suggest Wingard may return at some point in the future.

What does Wingard’s departure mean for Legendary Pictures?

Although the film production firm hoped to see Wingard return to the franchise, his return seemed doubtful when Legendary hired Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham to begin work on a new script.

The filmmaker’s departure might be disheartening news, but it’s nothing Legendary can’t handle. After all, the production company has welcomed various creatives in the Monsterverse who used the material in ways that are uniquely their own. For example, Apple TV+‘s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters used multiple timelines to explain the history and operations of the agency bearing the same name. At the same time, Jordan Vogt-Robert’s Kong: Skull Island introduced the titular ape in a prequel fashion.

Therefore, the best thing to do is to wish Wingward the best while knowing that the Godzilla X Kong sequel is safe.

